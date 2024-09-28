Sen. Ted Budd: Trump Will Win North Carolina Again Despite Democrat Tactics

Donald Trump is campaigning hard in North Carolina and will win the state again, despite Vice President Kamala Harris’s gaslighting and the Biden-Harris administration’s potentially illegal electioneering using American taxpayer dollars, Sen. Ted Budd told host Matt Boyle onBudd discussed the state of the race and explained Democrat tactics to prevent Trump from winning the state a third straight election cycle.

“They did a great job getting the ballot trued up and making sure that those that were not legitimately on the voter rolls, getting them removed,” Budd told Boyle. “I think the number that they had announced yesterday with about 774,000 people not legitimately on the rolls – they were dead, they were duplicates, something like that – that were removed. So, great work.”“Michael Whatley made the point that you can’t sue after Election Day,” Budd said. “You got to get out in front of it.

“They’re using taxpayer dollars, Republican, Democrat, Independent dollars, for hardworking people to generate Democrat turnout, and it’s completely unfair, and we’ve asked them to stand down,” he added, noting that the administration’s efforts appear to have paused after public criticism. “We just want to expose this and show how corrupt this is. You can’t use taxpayer dollars for election engineering – that’s unconstitutional and illegal, and we’re calling it out.

“She’s completely gaslighting the American people, trying to present a distorted reality of recent past,” Budd said. “She’s completely failed her job. She’s very dangerous. The fentanyl problems we’ve seen, the young lives that are lost, that will never get back. I mean, it’s just heartbreaking. And that’s all Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. So they get an F or worse, if there was a grade worse for what they’ve done over the last three and a half years.

“Everything that she does when she does actually answer, you’re like, Oh, now I see why she was so bad at her job,” Budd told Boyle. “For instance, you know, the problem that’s causing houses to just skyrocket in price is regulation. She’s for more regulation, right? So everything she does would make it worse. She wants to give people $25,000 towards a house. That would make the price of houses go up even more. You don’t get at the root of the problem.

