Sen. Schmitt sounds alarm over Eventbrite’s ‘liberal-progressive agenda’ after pulling Riley Gaines event

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., is confronting Eventbrite for its 'liberal-progressive agenda to silence and unpublish events that express conservative viewpoints,' after the event management company pulled tickets to a Riley Gaines speaking tour it claimed did not align with its community guidelines. In a letter directed to Eventbrite CEO Julia Hartz Friday, Schmitt questioned the ticket-selling platform's reasoning for removing Gaines' event from its website.
'Eventbrite appears to be selectively applying or hiding behind its community guidelines and terms of service to promote a liberal-progressive agenda to silence and unpublish events that express conservative viewpoints that you may disagree with.' Schmitt echoed criticism by GOP Texas lawmaker Ted Cruz, who posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: 'Americans need to stop giving money to woke corporations that hate them.
Fmr Sen. D'Amato to Newsmax: Sen. Grassley Exposing Biden Cover-UpFormer Sen. Alfonse D'Amato, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Thursday that Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, is exposing a Biden family cover-up that is allegedly being orchestrated by the FBI and the Justice Department. Read more ⮕
Newsmax's Rob Schmitt: Cooper Union Video Reveals Danger to JewsA group of Jewish students was forced to barricade themselves inside a library at The Cooper Union while pro-Palestinian protesters pounded on the door because 'the Jews have become a not-protected class just 80 years after they went through a Holocaust. Read more ⮕