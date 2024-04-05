Sen. Ron Johnson: Winning Strategy for Trump in Wisconsin is 'Pretty Basic'

The winning strategy for former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin is “pretty basic,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said during an appearance on Fox News. “It is so important to beat Biden that I will do whatever I can here in Wisconsin to help him win,” the senator began.

“I think the formula for winning Wisconsin is pretty basic. You just see an incredibly strong ground game.

