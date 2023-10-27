Sen. Rand Paul released a book,"Deception: The Great Covid Cover-Up," that charges Dr. Anthony Fauci and others with funding dangerous research and then covering it up.Why COVID sufferers in the US can’t get ensitrelvir, the antiviral drug better than PaxlovidVanity Fair smirked, “Fauci Once Again Forced to Basically Call Rand Paul a Sniveling Moron.”

When Paul confronted Fauci, saying, “The evidence is pointing that it came from the lab,” Fauci replied, “I totally resent the lie that you are now propagating.”But Paul points out there were “reports of 80,000 animals being tested. No animals with it.”

“Three people in the Wuhan lab got sick with a virus of unknown origin in November of 2019,” says Paul.Today the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Energy and others agree with Paul.I ask Paul, “COVID came from evil Chinese scientists, in a lab, funded by America?” headtopics.com

They gave it to a nonprofit, EcoHealth Alliance. The group works to protect people from infectious diseases. “I do think that ultimately there is a great deal of culpability on his part . . . They squelched all dissent and said, ‘You’re a conspiracy theorist if you’re saying this ,’ but they didn’t reveal that they had a monetary self-incentive to cover this up,” says Paul.“We have a disease that killed maybe 16 million people,” Paul responds.Also, our NIH still funds gain-of-function research, Paul says.

