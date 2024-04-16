Sen. Rand Paul Criticizes House Speaker Mike Johnson for Voting with Democrats on FISA and Budget Package

During this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Rand Paul criticized House Speaker Mike Johnson for voting along with Democrats on two key subjects — the renewal of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act last week and a $1.2 trillion budget package last month.

“I want to also ask you about what you heard from the speaker regarding FISA,” host Maria Bartiromo asked. “Can we trust government? Can we trust government to use FISA appropriately and legally?”

