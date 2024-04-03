Sen. Mitch McConnell to Remain in Senate to Oppose Conservatives Supporting Truce with Russia and Ukraine

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), 82, intends to remain in the U.S. Senate to oppose conservatives who support a truce between Russia and Ukraine, he said Monday. McConnell announced in February he would step down as Senate minority leader at the end of the cycle following health issues and incidents of freezing up during press conferences. He is the longest-serving party leader in Senate history.

In an interview on WHAS, Terry Meiner asked McConnell what his “mindset” is “when your feet hit the floor in the morning?” “I’m not leaving the Senate,” McConnell said. “I’m particularly involved in actually fighting back against the isolationist movement in my own party. …Andd the symbol of that lately is ‘Are we gonna help Ukraine or not?’” “I’ve got this sort of on my mind for the next couple years as something I’m going to focus on,” he said. McConnell slammed conservatives like Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) who oppose financially supporting the war in Ukrain

