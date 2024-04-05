Sen. Lisa Murkowski Reiterates Opposition to Trump, but Remains a Republican

Sen. Lisa Murkowski reiterated her opposition to former president Donald Trump on Thursday, but suggested that she intends to remain a Republican . “Where the party goes, I don’t know. I know what I am,” she told reporters in Anchorage, after reminding them that she’s been a Republican since she first registered to vote. “And I know where I fit within my conference.”The Senate has three independents who organize with the Democrats, she noted.

“I will just point out to you that all three of those are not sitting in the middle of the aisle. There’s no independent corner. You still have to determine who you caucus with,” she said. “And as I have expressed frustration with the Republican Party, I look between the two choices that I have to caucus with in the United States Senate, and I’m in the right plac

