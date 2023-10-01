Sen. Lindsey Graham says"do you think I would leave Ukraine? I don't believe that one bit"

Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of the staunch defenders of funding for Ukraine, tells"Face the Nation" that despite the far-right Republican opposition to including it in the government funding deal."Do you think I would leave Ukraine" I don't believe that one bit," Graham said.

Read more:

CBSNews »

Transcript: Sen. Lindsey Graham on 'Face the Nation,' Oct. 1, 2023The following is a transcript of an interview with Sen. Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, that aired on 'Face the Nation' on Oct. 1, 2023.

‘America’s better for Dianne Feinstein having served her country’Sen. Lindsey Graham praised his former colleague.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein was 'lonely voice' on gun laws for years, Sen. Chris Murphy saysIn the Senate since 1992, Sen. Dianne Feinstein fought for what she called 'sensible gun laws,' writing and helping pass the federal assault weapons ban in 1994. Sen. Chris Murphy, of Connecticut, worked with Feinstein for more gun control legislation after the Sandy Hook massacre. He joined CBS News to discuss Feinstein's legacy.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Sen. Feinstein's legacy: 'Dianne never gave up' on gun safetyKaty Tur spoke with Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) about the legacy of Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Sen. Bennet explains why he's so concerned about lack of Ukraine aid in funding billSen. Michael Bennet, who is holding up the Senate vote to fund the government over the lack of Ukraine aid in the bill, appeared on MSNBC hours before the House vote and discussed his concern with the bill.

Ukraine live briefing: Romania reports possible airspace breach during Russian attack on UkraineNATO member Romania said it was searching for debris after an overnight Russian drone attack in Ukraine.

Sen. Lindsey Graham says"do you think I would leave Ukraine? I don't believe that one bit"

Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of the staunch defenders of funding for Ukraine, tells"Face the Nation" that despite the far-right Republican opposition to including it in the government funding deal."Do you think I would leave Ukraine" I don't believe that one bit," Graham said.

Copyright ©2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.