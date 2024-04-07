Sen. Kaine: Israel Should Allow More Aid into Gaza, War Shouldn't Be Seen as War Against Palestinians

On Friday's broadcast of MSNBC's 'Inside with Jen Psaki,' Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) stated that Israel has to allow more aid into Gaza and its war 'shouldn't be seen as a war against Palestinians or a war against Gaza ns.' He added that 'the allowance of this humanitarian crisis to spiral out of control, with starvation and famine and medical emergencies, that is what is creating such an escalatory pressure in the region.

And Israel has an obligation, pursuant to a Biden administration security memorandum, as a recipient of U.S. security aid, to do what every other recipient must do, and that's cooperate with U.S. humanitarian efforts.' Kaine said, 'We're already seeing, not only a war in Gaza, but Hezbollah attacks into Israel from the north, Iranian militias in Iraq and Syria taking action against Israel and U.S. positions, the Houthis firing missiles into the Red Sea.

