Sen. Ed Markey booed after calling for de-escalation at pro-Israel rally

Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) was booed at a pro-Israel rally after calling for a"de-escalation of violence."

Markey gave an address at a solidarity for Israel rally in Boston alongside other Democratic state figures, such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Gov. Maura Healey (D-MA). While condemning the violence against Israel, Markey took the occasion to call for a de-escalation of violence, which was met poorly by the crowd, according to Mass Live.

"I condemn this heinous attack on Israel, and am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of civilian life. We must do everything in our power to de-escalate violence, engage diplomacy, and avert bloodshed. A war between Israel and Palestine would be catastrophic," he said in a statement.Rep. headtopics.com

"De-escalation is not possible when they are taking hostages," he said."Israel did not ask America to de-escalate on Sept. 12, 2001. We stand with Israel."

