Sen. Dianne Feinstein remembered:"Women are seen as spear throwers of change"

Sen. Dianne Feinstein died Friday at the age of 90. She first appeared on"Face the Nation" in 1992, saying"Women are seen as spear throwers of change; we're not the same thing repeating itself."

Sen. Dianne Feinstein was 'lonely voice' on gun laws for years, Sen. Chris Murphy saysIn the Senate since 1992, Sen. Dianne Feinstein fought for what she called 'sensible gun laws,' writing and helping pass the federal assault weapons ban in 1994. Sen. Chris Murphy, of Connecticut, worked with Feinstein for more gun control legislation after the Sandy Hook massacre. He joined CBS News to discuss Feinstein's legacy.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Sen. Feinstein's legacy: 'Dianne never gave up' on gun safetyKaty Tur spoke with Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) about the legacy of Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein remembered as icon for women in politicsTal Kopan is the deputy Washington bureau chief for The Boston Globe and previously served as the Washington correspondent for the San Francisco Chronicle, covering Sen. Dianne Feinstein for years. She joined CBS News to discuss the senator's legacy.

Rest in Power, Sen. Dianne Feinstein: 'The Feminist Movement Has Lost a True Friend'Feminist Dianne Feinstein, the first woman mayor of San Francisco, and one of two of the first women elected to the Senate from California, died.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dead at 90Dianne Feinstein, esteemed and longtime Senator from California, has died at the age of 90.

The bloody 'day of infamy' that forged Sen. Dianne Feinstein's political careerThe senator, who died Thursday night, was motivated and haunted by the 1978 assassinations of Harvey Milk and San Francisco Mayor George Moscone.

