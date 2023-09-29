Sen. Dianne Feinstein dies at 90

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the trailblazing California Democrat, has died, according to multiple reports. She was 90. , former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remembered Feinstein as “right from the start ... an icon for women in politics.” “She’s a legend,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told the news station. “A legend in California as the first woman senator.
A legend in the Senate. She was the leader on so many different issues.”
. Her staff was being told about her death Friday morning, the newspaper reported.statement obtained by KGO
, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remembered Feinstein as “right from the start ... an icon for women in politics.”
“She’s a legend,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told the news station. “A legend in California as the first woman senator. A legend in the Senate. She was the leader on so many different issues.”
Feinstein was elected to the Senate in 1992. In February, she announced that she did not plan to run for re-election in 2024 amid growing scrutiny over her health.