Sen. Blackburn Calls for Senate to Take Up Impeachment Articles Against Mayorkas

During this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) called for the U.S. Senate to take up impeachment articles against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas once they are received from the U.S. House of Representatives. Blackburn warned Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is seeking to table the impeachment articles. However, she maintained an impeachment trial, which the U.S.

Constitution instructs, was the proper next step. “Speaker Johnson said, next week, they planned to send those articles of impeachment to the Senate,” fill-in host Jason Chaffetz said. “What happens then, Senator?” “Yes, and on Wednesday, we expect them to come to us,” Blackburn replied. “We will receive the articles. We will be sworn in. Each senator is sworn in into the court of impeachment. Now, here’s where it gets tricky. We should move forward at that point with the impeachment trial or a committee of impeachmen

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Marsha Blackburn: Americans should be upset by Senate plan to stop Alejandro Mayorkas impeachmentRepublican Sen. Marsha Blackburn lamented Sunday plans by her Democrat colleagues to effectively dismiss the two articles of impeachment passed by the House against Department of Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Marsha Blackburn: Mayorkas Should Stand for His Impeachment Trial, as Instructed by the ConstitutionSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Sen. Blackburn Probes Change in West Point Mission StatementSen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is investigating the U.S. Military Academy's decision to drop 'Duty, Honor, Country' from its mission statement.

Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »

– Sen. Marsha Blackburn at Border: ‘Walls Work,’ Need Barriers to Stop Flow of Migrants into AmericaSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

GOP hope for Mayorkas impeachment trial dims as Senate Dems look for quick dismissalSeveral Democrats said they expect their caucus to move to table the impeachment articles against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas when they reach the Senate.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

House Speaker Mike Johnson will send Mayorkas impeachment to the Senate next monthHouse Speaker Mike Johnson indicated he will send articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the Senate shortly after Congress returns to Washington next month.

Source: WGAL - 🏆 331. / 59 Read more »