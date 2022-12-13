Sempera Organics: Using Mushrooms to Heal and Feed the World

Inside a colorfully painted building in San Francisco’s Dogpatch neighborhood, research chefs with a food-tech startup called Sempera Organics are doing mind-bending things with mushrooms. The three-year-old company’s growing portfolio of fungi food products includes ingredients for dietary supplements and “functional drinks,” for example, those promising health benefits.

And then there is the company’s signature creation, a three-mushroom and chickpea protein called “Mamu” that looks like ground beef and is already sold at some Bay Area restaurants such as Copra in San Francisco and two Las Vegas resorts. “Our mission is to heal and feed the world using fungi. That is our big purpose,” said Nirmal Nair, founder and CEO of Sempera, which is based in Morgan Hill and has a production plant in Fresno. To help achieve that lofty aim, since April 2002, Sempera has been participating in the MISTA food innovation center in the Dogpatch, where its research chefs work their mushroom magi





