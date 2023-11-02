Seminoles Stomping Of Wake Forest Draws Most Viewers In The ACC In Week 9

, the contest ranked ninth in the country with 2.09 million viewers and a 1.2 rating. It's even more impressive when you consider that two of the top five games of the week (Oklahoma-Kansas, Penn State-Indiana) were played during the noon slate.
The win by the Seminoles was the fifth time this season that the program was involved in the highest-viewed game in the ACC. It was also the only conference to cross the one million viewers threshold as Florida State has accumulated over 30 million viewers in 2023.
The next closest game involving an ACC team was Pittsburgh-Notre Dame at 1.89 million viewers. Duke-Louisville pulled in 928K, Syracuse-Virginia Tech had 782K, and Clemson-NC State brought in a whopping 642K on The CW.
Florida State averaged 9.1 million viewers in the season-opening victory against LSU. The win over Boston College brought in an average of 3.48 million viewers. That number grew to 6.71 million after beating Clemson in Death Valley. The program garnered 3.02 million following staying undefeated against Virginia Tech. The viewers dropped to 2.09 million during the squeezing of the Syracuse Orange but jumped to 4.08 million in the win against Duke.
The Seminoles will be back in action to take on Pittsburgh on the road at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 4. The game will be televised on ESPN.
