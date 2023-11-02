Semiconductor Startup Raises $55 Million From Korean VCs To Help Cloud Companies Handle The AI Boom

“Everybody believes that DPUs are going to be equipped to every server,” says Kim, who holds a doctorate in computer engineering from Carnegie Mellon University and was a senior engineer at Oracle. “So that’s a huge market.”

Some of South Korea’s top tech investors agree. Last month, MangoBoost scored $55 million in a Series A round, bringing its total funding to date to $65 million.

Other backers in the Series A round include all of its seed investors and new investors such as IM Capital Partners, KB Investment, Korea Development Bank and Premier Partners. MangoBoost raised $10 million in a seed round in last May from Korean investors including DSC Investment (which backedKim says the startup hasn’t started generating revenue, but expects it will “soon,” without providing more details.

“Basically everybody’s nightmare is CPU now. So we are trying to reduce the CPU bandwidth so that Intel’s and AMD’s CPUs can focus on the more important things,” says Kim. “By taking all the important CPU software from CPU to DPU, the CPU becomes free.” In one configuration, MangoBoost’s DPU can reduce CPU usage by up to 95%, he says.

Of course, MangoBoost is not the only company designing DPUs. It’s facing competitions from some of the world’s largest tech companies, including Nvidia’s BlueField, Intel’s Oak Springs Canyon and Mount Evans, AMD’s Pensando (which AMD acquired last year for about $1.9 billion), Microsoft’s Fungible (acquired in January this year for around $190 million) and Amazon’s Nitro Cards.

