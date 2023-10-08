Selling Bank of America Stock to Buy Citigroup

One storied value investor recently traded out of one bank in order to increase an investment in another.

Bank of America stock slipped 17% in the first three quarters of 2023, a bit better than the 18% drop in the SPDR S&P Bank exchange-traded fund (KBE), of which Bank of America is a component. So far in the fourth quarter, shares are down 4.8% while the ETF has dropped 1.5%.

Greenhaven owned more than 1.2 million Bank of America shares at the end of June, but sold them all by the end of September. Greenhaven bought 2.2 million more Citigroup shares to end September with 13.1 million shares of the bank. headtopics.com

Wachenheim, who has a three-decade record of delivering an average annual return of 19% for Greenhaven portfolios before fees, concedes Citigroup isn’t best in class. “The bank’s overall quality is below J.P.Morgan Chase’s (JPM), and some of the other leading banks, but we strongly believe its quality is much better than its reputation,” he wrote.

Newsletter Sign-up “An estimated another 5% of earnings comes from securities services, also a good business. And, another 5%-10% of earnings come from investment banking, where Citi remains strong in fixed income (the old Salomon Brothers). And, Citi has a smaller but well positioned wealth-management business (particularly strong in Asia) that accounts for an estimated close to 10% of profits. headtopics.com

“Other positives are the new management under Jane Fraser, and the steps the new management is taking to improve the bank,” Wachenheim wrote. The bank is getting rid of its split into two divisions, and eliminating the international layer overseeing global regions. The heads of the five businesses Fraser has made the bank’s focus will all report directly to her.

