Self-Expanding Device Shows Better Valve Function in TAVR Trial

The TAVR trial showed that a self-expanding device outperforms a balloon-expandable device in terms of valve function measures at 1 year. The self-expanding valve was noninferior to the balloon-expandable device in terms of clinical outcomes and superior in bioprosthetic valve dysfunction at 12 months. The principal investigator expects better outcomes for those who received the self-expanding device in the future.

The trial had a high percentage of women participants due to the entry criterion of a small aortic valve annulus area. Previous evidence suggests that the self-expanding device is associated with better hemodynamics. The study aimed to test this potential difference in women with small aortic annulus

TAVR Self-Expanding Device Balloon-Expandable Device Valve Function Clinical Outcomes Bioprosthetic Valve Dysfunction Aortic Annulus Women Participants Hemodynamics

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Medscape / 🏆 386. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

For Small Annuli, Self-Expanding TAVR May Have an AdvantageA head-to-head trial of two widely used TAVR devices in patients with small aortic annuli, mostly women, showed differences in performance at 1 year in the SMART trial.

Source: Medscape - 🏆 386. / 55 Read more »

New molecular device unlocks potential for targeted drug delivery and self-healing materialsIn a new breakthrough that could revolutionize medical and material engineering, scientists have developed a first-of-its-kind molecular device that controls the release of multiple small molecules using force.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Revolutionary molecular device unleashes potential for targeted drug delivery and self-healing materialsIn a new breakthrough that could revolutionise medical and material engineering, scientists have developed a first-of-its-kind molecular device that controls the release of multiple small molecules using force.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »

"Cyberball" experiments explain how adaptive self-talk enhances self-control."Cyberball" experiments can help children and parents better understand and utilize cognitive-behavior therapy focused on promoting emotional self-regulation.

Source: PsychToday - 🏆 714. / 51 Read more »

Personal Perspective: How to change negative self-talk into positive self-love.Personal Perspective: Loving ourselves can be challenging, especially after trauma. With practical exercises to change our negative thought patterns, self-love becomes easier.

Source: PsychToday - 🏆 714. / 51 Read more »

4 transformative steps to embracing your true worth.Learn to accept, explore, appreciate, and prioritize self-care to move from self-rejection to self-love and embrace your true worth.

Source: PsychToday - 🏆 714. / 51 Read more »