Self-Driving Cars Struggle with Public Perception

Self-driving cars have an image problem. They stumble into construction zones, block ambulances, run red lights, and even injure the occasional bicyclist or pedestrian. Forget the fact that most autonomous vehicles operate each day safely, anonymously, and without fanfare. There are hundreds in operation today in California, Arizona, Texas, and elsewhere, and the numbers are only going to increase. But when they do make mistakes, people tend to notice.
A lot of operators assumed that people would be thrilled by the futuristic concept of human-free driving and the promise of earning back lost time to driving, and that trust could come later. But several recent incidents have thrown that assumption into stark relief.
