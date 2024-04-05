Selena Gomez's Relationship with Benny Blossoms with Support from Friends and Family

Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture. What's better than true love? When your besties and your family are feeling the love, too. According to sources close to that the singer's 'friends and family love Benny and his loved ones feel the same about her' and 'everyone can see that they have a loving relationship and both sides couldn't be more encouraging.

' With that seal of approval, it's not surprising that people close to the couple also note that things 'have gotten very serious.' 'Selena trusts him more than any other past romantic partner in her life,' the source added. 'They are very respectful of one another and their relationship is growing in positive ways.' The friend also feels 'like they bring the best out of each other and make an effort to be communicative, honest, and supportive of each other.

Selena Gomez Benny Relationship Love Support Friends Family Trust Positive Growth Communication

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



InStyle / 🏆 103. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Selena Gomez and Boyfriend Benny Blanco: A Relationship TimelineSam Kubota is a senior digital editor and journalist for TODAY Digital based in Los Angeles. She joined NBC News in 2019.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

Selena Gomez gushes about 'unbelievable' boyfriend Benny Blanco on his 36th birthday: 'I love you'The Come and Get It hitmaker took to Instagram on Friday to pay tribute to her record producer boyfriend on his 36th birthday. 'Happy birthday baby!' she wrote in the gushing post. 'Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me.

Source: PageSix - 🏆 320. / 59 Read more »

See Selena Gomez's Bold Red Look for Boyfriend Benny Blanco's Birthday PartySelena Gomez make a statement in red as she stepped out on Saturday to boyfriend Benny Blanco's 36th birthday party.

Source: peoplestyle - 🏆 367. / 59 Read more »

Selena Gomez sports red-hot minidress and oversized coat for boyfriend Benny Blanco's birthdayThe “Only Murders in the Building” star turned up the heat on Saturday as she celebrated the music producer’s 36th birthday.

Source: PageSix - 🏆 320. / 59 Read more »

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco Hit Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy ExhibitSelena Gomez and her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, recently had an artsy date night at the ‘Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy’ art exhibit in Los Angeles

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Selena Gomez Shares Memento From ‘First Virtual Date’ With Benny Blanco: ‘#Long Distance’Selena Gomez shared a sweet note she received from boyfriend Benny Blanco, adding that she and the producer are 'longdistance.'

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »