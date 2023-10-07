Selena Gomez presenta su especial de cocina, 'Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays'

El especial de cuatro episodios contará con la participación de su mejor amiga, Raquelle Stevens, y de los chefs Eric Adjepong, Alex Guarnaschelli, Michael Symon y Claudette Zepeda, y se estrenará el 30 de noviembre.

La producción es un especial de Navidad de su programa 'Selena + Chef', que la actriz, cantante y empresaria lanzó en 2020 para la plataforma de 'streaming' HBO Max y en el que en cada episodio se enfrentaba a un nuevo reto gastronómico desde los fogones de su casa.

Read more:

sdut »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Francia Raisa says 'rocky' times with Selena Gomez 'had nothing to do' with kidney transplantfrancia raisa says 'rocky' times with selena gomez 'had nothing to do' with kidney transplant

My BookmarksSelena Gomez Goes Full Throttle

Selena Gomez Wears Three Floral Dresses in One Night to Host Rare Impact Fund BenefitSelena Gomez Goes Full Throttle

8 Celebrities Who've Spoken Out About Having Bipolar DisorderSelena Gomez and Mariah Carey are among the many people who have this condition.

Selena Gomez is 'grateful' Rare Beauty is having such an impactitemprop=description content=Selena Gomez is 'excited and grateful' by the impact her Rare Beauty brand is having on others.

Taylor Swift Donates Eras Tour VIP Tickets to Selena Gomez's Charity FundThe 33-year-old singer is giving the hottest tickets in town to her good friend's charity fund.