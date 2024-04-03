Selena Gomez Explores the Culinary World in New Show

Selena Gomez, who has sold more than 210 million singles worldwide and has 45 billion global streams, is venturing into the culinary world. In her show, she cooks at home with different chefs in each episode to improve her cooking skills.

Despite her amateur handling of knives, the show has been successful for four seasons.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



dallas_observer / 🏆 453. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Selena + Restaurant: Selena Gomez Unveils New Cooking Show for the Food NetworkSelena Gomez is set to star in a brand new cooking variety show on the Food Network titled, Selena + Restaurant.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Sequel Lands on Disney Channel, Selena Gomez to Guest StarDisney Channel announced that 'Wizards of Waverly Place' will return to Disney Channel this fall with Selena Gomez as Alex in guest role.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

Wizards of Waverly Place: First Look at Selena Gomez's Return In Sequel SeriesWizards of Waverly Place is coming back with Selena Gomez.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Selena Gomez Goes Makeup-Free for Series of New ‘Real’ Selfies — See the Photos!Selena Gomez shared a series of makeup-free images on Instagram Saturday.

Source: peoplestyle - 🏆 367. / 59 Read more »

Selena Gomez Shares Makeup-Free ‘Real’ Photos on InstagramSelena Gomez gave fans a glimpse at her natural beauty on Instagram this weekend.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Selena Gomez meets fan battling rare cancer after his TikTok video goes viralHis bucket list wish was to meet Selena Gomez and he turned to social media.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »