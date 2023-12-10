Selena Gomez Confirms Relationship with Benny Blanco on Instagram

Co-star—is making headlines for her messy social media interactions yet again. It started with Gomez hopping on Instagram to confirm her relationship with music producer Benny Blanco, and now the former Disney star is catching heat for everything from defensiveness over her new man to so-called hypocrisy related to exes, to her ongoing controversy over her comments (or lack thereof) on the war in Gaza.

If all that made zero sense to you, then keep reading and have no fear—your Selena Gomez expert is here. I feel like I’m going to regret asking about the latest Selena Gomez drama, but … what is the latest Selena Gomez drama? On Thursday, Gomez confirmed a rumor that she is dating Benny Blanco by commenting on an Instagram post from @PopFactions—a pop culture rumor and news account that compiled “evidence” of the rumor—with that “ is my absolute everything in my heart.” Unfortunately, this news was not met with kind words, as fans began of the relationship and questioning the singer’s taste in me





Slate » / 🏆 716. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Get Selena Gomez's Sweaterdress Look for LessSpotted on a night out with gal pals including Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez looked stunning in a designer sweaterdress — get the look for less!

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Selena Gomez Feels No Pressure, Rob Lowe Regrets Look, Taylor Swift's Thanksgiving Plans, and MoreSelena Gomez opens up about casually dating and feeling no pressure. Rob Lowe expresses regret about his appearance in a music video. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce won't be spending Thanksgiving together. Daryl Hall obtains a restraining order against John Oates. Hannah Waddingham collaborates with Luke Evans and Leslie Odom Jr. Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert recreate iconic moments from 'Mean Girls'. Taylor Swift's choreographer, Mandy Moore, shares her reaction to working on the 'Eras' tour. Erin Andrews gets emotional recalling a secret videotaping incident. Matt Rife responds to backlash from his Netflix special. Thelma and Louise star faces criticism for comments about the Middle East and Jews.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

The Curse premiere: A satire that's as biting as it is absurdNathan Fielder, Benny Safdie, and Emma Stone team up for Flipanthropy

Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »

Xochitl Gomez Speaks Out on Young Avengers Team Up (Exclusive)Gomez thinks it would be 'pretty awesome' to see the Young Avengers in the MCU.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

From Division 1 Football to a Lifetime of Service: The Inspiring Journey of Naperville City Councilman Benny WhiteA military career — and what follows — is so much more than just training for war, Naperville City Councilman Benny White says.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

The Curse: A Tense and Disconcerting Satire on GentrificationThe Curse is a new Paramount+/Showtime series created by Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie. Led by Fielder, Safdie, and Emma Stone, the show satirizes gentrification and white liberalism through an HGTV reality show. The premiere episode is deeply absorbing and weird, with smart writing, beautiful production design, captivating performances, and a haunting background score. It is one of the most tense and disconcerting hours of television this year.

Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »