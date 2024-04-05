Seizures Could Serve as an Early Warning Sign of Alzheimer's Disease

Past research has shown that in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease, patients at risk of developing the disease can experience a surge in neuronal activity in certain parts of their brains, detectable on brain scans before any symptoms appear. A recent study has found that people carrying genetic variants predisposing them to Alzheimer's disease also experienced seizures, which could potentially serve as an early warning sign of the disease.

While more research is needed to determine the clinical usefulness of this finding, it could help unravel the mysteries of Alzheimer's disease and lead to new diagnostic tools

