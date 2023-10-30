Seeing Is Believing: Visualizing People-Friendly Streets With DIY Digital Transformation Tools

In the Victorian era, architects used watercolor paintings to visualize their proposed buildings and streetscapes for clients. Scale models and illustrations were used by 20th-century planners, artifacts that were later replicated with experts using computer graphics.

With the latest AI and computer-generated imagery (CGI) tools, you can upload a “before” photo of a car-dominated street and, minutes later, get an “after” version with the cars replaced with trees and asphalt replaced with setts.

“With this tool, people will have the opportunity to add a Dutch touch to their street,” says a blurb on BetaStreets of the U.K. has taken a more hands-on approach. Their browser-based tool requires an upload of a street scene, either a user’s photograph or a screengrab from Google Streetview. headtopics.com

High-quality visualizations can be created in a fraction of the time it would take to produce the same using traditional methods, says transport consultant and BetaStreets cofounder Jon Little.For professionals, BetaStreets can be used as a license-based design tool in the field or via a desktop to create images for public engagement, funding applications, and design reports.

“People are more likely to walk and cycle and be outside if they feel like they belong in a streetscape,” said Little. “We don’t involve enough people in street design,” said Little. “Children, in particular, are rarely consulted.”“My daughter loves it,” said Little. “She calls it my game and asks to play on it, placing trees and seats on the route we take to school.”BetaStreets headtopics.com

“People could then collaboratively come up with various solutions for their streets, opening up the design process,” said Little. “Absolutely,” admitted Little. “You could put a new road through a park just as easily as you turn could turn a road into a park.”

