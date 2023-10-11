See Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White in trailer for 'The Iron Claw': Watch here

Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White are brothers with bulging biceps in the official trailer for "The Iron Claw."
From A24, the sports drama is based on the true story of the Von Erich brothers, who, under the instruction and shadow of their father, made history in the professional wrestling world in the early 1980s.Efron stars as Kevin Von Erich, the only son in the family still alive today, while White plays Kerry Erich, whom father Fritz Von Erich (Holt McCallany) describes as his favorite son.
"Ever since I was a child, people said my family was cursed. Mom tried to protect us with God. Pop tried to protect us with wrestling," Kevin says. "He said if we were the toughest, the strongest, nothing could ever hurt us. I believed him. We all did.
According to the movie's official synopsis, the film chronicles the Von Erich family's tragedies and triumphs as "the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports" while "under the shadow of their domineering father and coach."Written and directed by Sean Durkin, "The Iron Claw" releases in theaters just ahead of Christmas on Dec.