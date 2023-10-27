Maine authorities have released the names of all 18 victims of Wednesday's mass shootings in Lewiston.

Seven people died Wednesday night at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley, formerly known as Sparetime Recreation. Six were male and one was female. Eight more people, all male, died at Schemengees Bar and Grille; seven were killed outside the establishment; one inside. Three others died after being taken to area hospitals.

"You gave him some good instructions, so when are you going to get out here and coach with me?" Violette asked him. "And I don't know, telling you the truth, what kind of night this is going to be from now until tomorrow when I wake up to the true facts that my son is dead -- and I know he's dead," he said."I know it as well as I know I'm standing here telling you because he's not here and he's not at any other hospital and he's not running the streets or he would have called us, because he manages Schemengees, so I know he was there. headtopics.com

Johnson-Lachance says her other daughter was also there Wednesday night but was able to make it out safely. "Tricia is, was the most caring person there was. If somebody needed something, Tricia was always there. Everyone that knew her loved her," she said of her daughter."I want to hold my baby one more time. I don't care. I want to put her in my arms and hold her. I just want to hold my baby. I hope that they get this guy."

