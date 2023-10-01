See Taylor Swift arrive at MetLife Stadium for Travis Kelce, Chiefs-Jets Game

Taylor Swift's attendance at Kansas City Chiefs games has been closely monitored since she was first linked to tight end Travis Kelce.appearance at MetLife Stadium

Sure enough, there’s in East Rutherford for Sunday Night Football. Taylor Swift arriving at MetLife Stadium for Travis Kelce’s game.The first time Swift, 33, was spotted at a Chiefs game was the previous Sunday game (Sept. 24) at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.She not only sat in a luxury suite to watch the game, but she also chatted and cheered with Kelce’s mother,Taylor Swift watches the Chiefs game with Donna Kelce, mother of Travis Kelce, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Sept. 24 — the first time she was spotted at a Chiefs game.

“Shout out to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy,” Travis said on the podcast. “I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her, you know, the friends and family. She looked amazing. Everybody was talking about her in great light and on top of that, you know, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course.

Read more:

njdotcom »

Chiefs vs. Jets live updates: Taylor Swift expected to attend Sunday Night Football game at MetlifeThe latest news and live updates as the New York Jets take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football at Metlife Stadium. NBC is broadcasting the event.

Taylor Swift at MetLife: How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York JetsThe Kansas City Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl champions, face the New York Jets, led by Zach Wilson, in a regular season game on Sunday, Oct.1, 2023 (10/1/23) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Taylor Swift at MetLife Stadium to watch Travis Kelce's Chiefs take on the JetsTaylor Swift couldn’t just shake off another chance to watch Travis Kelce on the football field. The 12-time Grammy Award winner arrived at MetLife Stadium about 40 minutes before kickoff Sunday night to watch Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets.

Taylor Swift at MetLife Stadium to watch Travis Kelce's Chiefs take on the JetsTaylor Swift couldn’t just shake off another chance to watch Travis Kelce on the football field

Every Taylor Swift Album In Release Order (And Which Are Taylor's Versions)All the Taylor Swift albums in release order.

Make Some Taylor Swift Song Choices And We'll Guess Your Favorite Taylor BridgeThe 'Cruel Summer' bridge |||

Taylor Swift's attendance at Kansas City Chiefs games has been closely monitored since she was first linked to tight end Travis Kelce.appearance at MetLife Stadium

Sure enough, there’s in East Rutherford for Sunday Night Football.

Taylor Swift arriving at MetLife Stadium for Travis Kelce’s game.The first time Swift, 33, was spotted at a Chiefs game was the previous Sunday game (Sept. 24) at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.She not only sat in a luxury suite to watch the game, but she also chatted and cheered with Kelce’s mother,Taylor Swift watches the Chiefs game with Donna Kelce, mother of Travis Kelce, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Sept. 24 — the first time she was spotted at a Chiefs game.

“Shout out to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy,” Travis said on the podcast. “I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her, you know, the friends and family. She looked amazing. Everybody was talking about her in great light and on top of that, you know, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course.”“To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high-fives with mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there, that sh-- was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I’ll remember,” Kelce continued.

The 12-time Grammy winner and two-time Super Bowl champion were first linked in any sort of way — romantic or not — after Kelce saw Swift’s Eras tour in Kansas City.That didn’t work, but after he talked about the attempt on the podcast, she got wind of what happened.

“I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court,” Kelce said on his podcast. “I told her, you know, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead (Stadium), you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit. So, we’ll see what happens in the near future.”The Kelce brothers recently dedicated a podcast segment to questions and comments from Swift’s fans, the Swifties, regarding the rules of football.If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.and agree that your clicks, interactions, and personal information may be collected, recorded, and/or stored by us and social media and other third-party partners in accordance with our