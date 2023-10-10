See scenes inside Gaza as Israel strikes over 200 targets

Newly released drone footage showed the Israel Defense Forces pounding Gaza with airstrikes, hitting over 200 targets in one night. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it is"just the beginning.

Israel-Gaza War Live Updates: Israel Orders ‘Complete Siege’ of GazaIsrael’s defense minister said the authorities would block deliveries of food, water and fuel into the Gaza Strip. Israeli troops were still fighting Palestinian militants in border areas, two days after an invasion that has left hundreds dead.

Israel-Gaza War Live Updates: Hamas Threatens to Kill Hostages; Israel Orders ‘Siege’ of GazaIsrael’s defense minister said the authorities would block deliveries of food, water and fuel into the already blockaded enclave. A spokesman for Hamas’s military wing threatened to execute a hostage each time an Israeli airstrike hits Gazans in their homes.

Gaza-Israel war: Deadly aftermath of Israeli air strikes on GazaThe residents of the besieged enclave of Gaza faced a night of death and destruction as Israeli war planes launched a series of air strikes

Israel-Hamas war: Videos capture chaos in Israel and Gaza as conflict intensifiesThe conflict has killed more than 1,100 people and wounded thousands more.

Israel-Hamas conflict: Death toll nears 1,400 as Israel vows complete siege of GazaThe Israeli government has now formally declared war on Hamas.

