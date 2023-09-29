See photos inside cave previously hidden underwater at Canyon Lake

We’ve had a week of really cool stories that I’m excited to share with you (if you haven’t seen them already)! It’s a breath of fresh air for downtown San Antonio. Phase 1 of Civic Park at Hemisfair is now open to the public after months of construction. The park features a mix of waterways, walkways and green space.
“Now that people are actually walking and moving through the space, it feels like home,” said Meredith Balzen, director of external relations for Hemisfair. “It feels like the place that the people of San Antonio asked for.”
Civic Park sits on seven acres along East Nueva Street at Yanaguana Garden. It has more than 130 trees, a water channel and the great lawn, which will host events and concerts.
Phase 1 of Hemisfair's Civic Park will open on Sept. 29, 2023, with Jazz'SAlive.The following was written by KSAT reporter RJ Marquez.
“The great lawn was made for people to come with their big picnic blankets and enjoy the beautiful green grass that we will have year-round,” said Balzen. “We also have a beautiful tree-lined promenade that takes you from the north into the south end of Civic Park. The Five Springs, which are big water features located on the south end of Civic Park, where people can dip their toes in, enjoy the water, have animals on leashes, just enjoy as a family.”