See homes sold in the Hoboken area, Sept. 18 to Sept. 24

The following is a listing of all home transfers in the Hoboken area reported from Sept. 18 to Sept. 24. There were 33 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,331-square-foot home on First Street in Hoboken that sold for $825,000.

1028 Hudson Street, Hoboken, $580,000, 775 square feet, $748 per square-foot.

604 Monroe Street, Hoboken, $685,000, 933 square feet, $734 per square-foot, two bedrooms. 812 Bloomfield Street, Hoboken, $705,000, 780 square feet, $904 per square-foot, two bedrooms and one bathroom.

headtopics.com

94 Clinton Street, Hoboken, $989,000, 1,344 square feet, $736 per square-foot, two bedrooms. 413 Jefferson Street, Hoboken, $1,153,000, 1,404 square feet, $821 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

1400 Hudson Street, Hoboken, $1,250,000, 1,161 square feet, $1,077 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

832 Washington Street, Hoboken, $365,000, 450 square feet, $811 per square-foot, one bedroom.

1200 Grand Street, Hoboken, $410,000, 418 square feet, $981 per square-foot.

60 Monroe Street, Hoboken, $415,000, 550 square feet, $755 per square-foot, two bedrooms.

711 Willow Ave., Hoboken, $432,500, 485 square feet, $892 per square-foot, one bedroom.

711 Willow Ave., Hoboken, $441,000, 487 square feet, $906 per square-foot, one bedroom.

1326 Clinton Street, Hoboken, $535,000, 750 square feet, $713 per square-foot, one bedroom.

1028 Hudson Street, Hoboken, $580,000, 775 square feet, $748 per square-foot.

72 Garden Street, Hoboken, $675,000, 1,064 square feet, $634 per square-foot.

604 Monroe Street, Hoboken, $685,000, 933 square feet, $734 per square-foot, two bedrooms.

214 Willow Ave., Hoboken, $691,000, 944 square feet, $732 per square-foot, two bedrooms.

812 Bloomfield Street, Hoboken, $705,000, 780 square feet, $904 per square-foot, two bedrooms and one bathroom.

700 First Street, Hoboken, $748,000, 1,220 square feet, $613 per square-foot, two bedrooms.

75 Monroe Street, Hoboken, $760,000, 1,389 square feet, $547 per square-foot, two bedrooms.

84 Adams Street, Hoboken, $799,000, 1,048 square feet, $762 per square-foot.

700 First Street, Hoboken, $810,000, 1,225 square feet, $661 per square-foot, two bedrooms.

84 Adams Street, Hoboken, $820,000, 1,013 square feet, $809 per square-foot.

700 First Street, Hoboken, $825,000, 1,331 square feet, $620 per square-foot, two bedrooms.

1001 Clinton Street, Hoboken, $915,000, 1,142 square feet, $801 per square-foot, two bedrooms.

94 Clinton Street, Hoboken, $989,000, 1,344 square feet, $736 per square-foot, two bedrooms.

1500 Washington Street, Hoboken, $990,000, 1,100 square feet, $900 per square-foot, two bedrooms.

413 Jefferson Street, Hoboken, $1,153,000, 1,404 square feet, $821 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

659 First Street, Hoboken, $1,226,000, 1,412 square feet, $868 per square-foot, two bedrooms.

1400 Hudson Street, Hoboken, $1,250,000, 1,161 square feet, $1,077 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

1100 Clinton Street, Hoboken, $1,315,000, 1,550 square feet, $848 per square-foot, two bedrooms.

1100 Maxwell Lane, Hoboken, $1,335,000, 1,361 square feet, $981 per square-foot, two bedrooms.

1025 Maxwell Lane, Hoboken, $1,369,000, 1,342 square feet, $1,020 per square-foot, two bedrooms.

13 Willow Terrace, Hoboken, $1,425,000, 1,498 square feet, $951 per square-foot, two bedrooms.

1501 Garden Street, Hoboken, $1,457,000, 1,611 square feet, $904 per square-foot, one bedroom.

358 Sixth Street, Hoboken, $1,475,000, 1,483 square feet, $995 per square-foot.

1425 Garden Street, Hoboken, $2,000,000, 2,002 square feet, $999 per square-foot, three bedrooms.

229 Park Ave., Hoboken, $2,285,000, 3,573 square feet, $640 per square-foot, four bedrooms.

256 Sixth Street, Hoboken, $2,500,000, 3,036 square feet, $823 per square-foot, four bedrooms.

1108 Bloomfield Street, Hoboken, $2,600,000, 2,385 square feet, $1,090 per square-foot, three bedrooms.

Real Estate Newswire is a service provided by United Robots, which uses machine learning to generate analysis of data from Propmix, an aggregator of national real-estate data.

