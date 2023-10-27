See first look at Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Disney's new 7 dwarfs

is the latest actress to play the fairest of them all — and now, we have our first look at the. It's the first time we've officially seen Zegler in the princess' iconic blue-and-yellow dress, as well as our first glimpse at the seven dwarfs. The film, directed byas the Evil Queen, is now set to release on March 21, 2025 — almost a year after its previous release date, March 22, 2024.

The image features Zegler's Snow White in what appears to be the dwarfs' cottage, surrounded by all seven of her diminutive companions: Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.last year."You're still making that f---ing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f--- are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soap box? I guess I'm not loud enough," he said in an interview with Marc Maron.

Now, it looks as though the dwarfs in the upcoming film are fairly faithful visual translations of the characters from the 1937 animated film, with significant CGI assistance to emphasize the dwarfs' exaggerated features.in 2022, Zegler addressed the elements of the original animated movie that now seem dated. headtopics.com

The studio is honoring the legacy of its first animated feature in a number of ways this year. Disney recently released a new 4K restoration ofthat their film is heavily inspired by the 1937 movie."When the idea came up of having a group of friends, we thought, 'Well, it's the 100th anniversary. Could we dofriends? Can we actually do this?'" co-director Chris Buck told EW.

