See 1st look images for ‘Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie,’ starring Tony Shalhoub

The actor, who earned three Emmys for the series of the same name, which aired on USA, was featured in several first-look images for the upcoming film “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie.”The Randy Zisk-directed film will see Monk return “to solve one last, very personal case involving his beloved stepdaughter Molly, a journalist preparing for her wedding,” a synopsis for the film reads.

Along with Shalhoub -- who serves as an executive producer for the film -- original series cast members returning for the film include Ted Levine, Jason Gray-Stanford, Traylor Howard, Melora Hardin and Hector Elizondo.

MORE: Review: Rachel Brosnahan seizes the role of her career with a breathtaking wit in season 5 of 'Mrs. Maisel' Traylor Howard, Tony Shalhoub, Jason Gray-Stanford and Ted Levine appear in this image for the upcoming film,"Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie."“It’s been twelve years since the world has seen a fresh installment of ‘Monk,’” creator, writer and executive producer Andy Breckman, executive producer David Hoberman, and Zisk said in a statement. headtopics.com

“We are thrilled that every one of our stars were so enthusiastic about coming back,” they continued. “But in coming back, we wanted to do a film that was worthy of our legacy. ‘Mr. Monk’s Last Case’ is a story that is powerful, emotional, funny, heartwarming, and has something to say about the human condition. And it will be both familiar and surprising.

