Security prevents Rangers from celebrating in Chase Field pool after winning World Series

“Are they going over there?” Game 5 starter Nathan Eovaldi said during an interview with Fox. ”No, I don’t think they are.” The Rangers could’ve made a run for the water as they initially celebrated their 5-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 on Wednesday night. Despite a clear path to the pool, where a few fans lingered on the desk, the players were more interested in hugging each other, family and friends on the field.

The Diamondbacks had two splashy celebrations during their improbable run to this year’s World Series — after clinching a playoff spot and after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series.

The Diamondbacks also took a festive dip after securing the 2011 NL West title at home, but were blocked by security following a 2017 playoff clinching. The 2001 World Series championship remained dry as well.

The Dodgers had the most controversial splash party after beating the Diamondbacks in 2013, rankling the Diamondbacks and their fans — particularly after reports of a player peeing in the pool surfaced.

The pool at Chase Field has been an iconic feature since the stadium opened in 1998, a place for fans to watch the game and take a dip — and players to party after big wins.

United States Headlines Read more: AP »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABC15: World Series at Chase Field: The best fan signs at D-backs vs Rangers gamesNicole Gutierrez is ABC15's ‘Things to Do’ reporter, focusing on stories highlighting local community gems, family attractions, restaurants and local haunts.

Source: abc15 | Read more ⮕

SDUT: Security prevents Rangers from celebrating in Chase Field pool after winning World SeriesThere was no pool party for the Texas Rangers after winning the World Series

Source: sdut | Read more ⮕

FOX4: World Series: A look at how Chase Field compares to Globe Life FieldSo far, the Rangers haven’t had any trouble making themselves right at home. And the team is looking forward to making a splash in the World Series at Chase Field.

Source: FOX4 | Read more ⮕

NJDOTCOM: Rangers World Series gear: How to get Rangers 2023 World Series Champions gear onlineFor the first time in their franchise’s history, the Texas Rangers are World Series champions.

Source: njdotcom | Read more ⮕

ABC15: WATCH: Fan runs onto Chase Field during Game 4 of the World SeriesFans saw an overly excited person run across the field at Chase Field during Game 4 of the World Series before they were taken down by security and exited the field.

Source: abc15 | Read more ⮕

STARTELEGRAM: Watch the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field possibly win the World Series tonightThe Texas Rangers lead the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 in the best of seven series and have a chance to win it all tonight.

Source: startelegram | Read more ⮕