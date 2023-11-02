Security prevents Rangers from celebrating in Chase Field pool after winning World Series

The Diamondbacks had two splashy celebrations during their improbable run to this year's World Series — after clinching a playoff spot and after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series. The Diamondbacks also took a festive dip after securing the 2011 NL West title at home, but were blocked by security following a 2017 playoff clinching. The 2001 World Series championship remained dry as well.

United States Headlines Read more: SDUT »

