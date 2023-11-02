HEAD TOPICS

Security prevents Rangers from celebrating in Chase Field pool after winning World Series

sdut1 min.

There was no pool party for the Texas Rangers after winning the World Series

News Source

SDUT

The Diamondbacks had two splashy celebrations during their improbable run to this year's World Series — after clinching a playoff spot and after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series. The Diamondbacks also took a festive dip after securing the 2011 NL West title at home, but were blocked by security following a 2017 playoff clinching. The 2001 World Series championship remained dry as well.

United States Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NJDOTCOM: Rangers World Series gear: How to get Rangers 2023 World Series Champions gear onlineFor the first time in their franchise’s history, the Texas Rangers are World Series champions.
Source: njdotcom | Read more ⮕

KENS5: 2023 World Series: Injured stars Adolis Garcia, Max Scherzer removed from Rangers World Series rosterThe accident happened around 12:05 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Martin.
Source: KENS5 | Read more ⮕

WASHINGTONPOST: World Series highlights: The Rangers are World Series champions for the first timeThe dynamic Texas Rangers, led by Manager Bruce Bochy, earned their first World Series title on Wednesday night.
Source: washingtonpost | Read more ⮕

FOX32NEWS: World Series Game 5: Rangers beat the D-backs to win the World SeriesThe Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 Wednesday night to win their first World Series in franchise history.
Source: fox32news | Read more ⮕

NYPOST: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks World Series Game 4 prediction: Stitches going with the RangersAndrew Heaney starts for the Rangers opposite Joe Mantiply.
Source: nypost | Read more ⮕

FOX10PHOENIX: World Series Game 4 updates: D-backs look to even series vs. RangersA note for the Rangers – slugger Adolis Garcia and pitcher Max Scherzer are out for the rest of the World Series after both left Game 3 early with injuries.
Source: FOX10Phoenix | Read more ⮕