Security Guard Killed and Police Officer Injured in Florida Bar Shooting

A security guard was killed and a police officer was injured in a Doral, Florida , martini bar, where nine people were shot early Saturday morning. Police said it happened at a bar in Doral’s City Place, a shopping and entertainment center in Miami-Dade County, around 3:30 a.m., about 30 minutes before the bar closed. A fight broke out between two patrons, and when a security guard intervened, one of the customers pulled out a gun and shot and killed the security guard , according to police.

Two Doral police officers who were working a private security detail at the bar exchanged fire with the gunman, killing the shooter and wounding six bystanders, one woman and five men. Two of the gunshot victims are in critical condition. The other four are stable, police said. One of the police officers was also shot in the lower extremity. The four-year veteran officer is in stable condition, police said. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the police shooting

Security Guard Police Officer Florida Bar Shooting Crime

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox5ny / 🏆 587. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Security guard killed in shooting at Florida barA security guard was shot and killed during a fight at a bar in Doral, Florida. Two off-duty police officers returned fire, killing the shooter. One of the officers was injured in the leg but managed to apply a tourniquet to himself.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Security guard killed in shooting outside Chatham Kids Foot Locker, family saysA man was killed in a shooting outside of a Kids Foot Locker store in Chatham Thursday night, Chicago police said. His family spoke with ABC7.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

The family of the security guard fatally stabbed inside Macy’s is suing the storeSecurity guard Eric Harrison was fatally stabbed at the Center City Macy's when a man attacked him and another guard with a knife.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

Armed thieves assault PA security guard in broad daylight, make off with video machine cash boxesA group of armed thieves stole an undisclosed amount of money from video machine collection boxes after assaulting a security guard, according to Chambersburg, Pennsylvania police.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

From MVP to DNP: Florida believes guard Riley Kugel 'will respond the right way' after benchingFlorida’s Riley Kugel went from MVP to DNP in less than a year. The 6-foot-5 guard was so sensational down the stretch last season that he considered turning pro. Now, he’s the Gators’ biggest X-factor heading into the NCAA Tournament — assuming he even plays.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Security guard stabbed, suspect barricades inside Beacon Hill apartmentSWAT officers surrounded a complex in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood after police said a man stabbed a guard barricaded himself inside.

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »