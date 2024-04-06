Security cameras capture New Jersey earthquake at coffee shop

The New Jersey earthquake that shook buildings from Philadelphia to NYC and beyond was caught on camera at a busy coffee shop in Boonton. Security cameras showed employees and customers reacting to the building shake as a 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Lebanon , New Jersey Friday morning. Customers – along with one dog – are seen running outside to see what the commotion is all about. "Am I gonna die?" one girl asks as the shaking persists. The earthquake happened just before 10:30 a.m.

Friday, and people from Philly to Jersey to NYC – even Baltimore to the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border – reported feeling the ground shake. USGS figures show more than 42 million people likely felt the earthquak

New Jersey Earthquake Coffee Shop Security Cameras Building Shake 4.8-Magnitude Lebanon Philly NYC Baltimore Massachusetts New Hampshire

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX29philly / 🏆 570. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Jersey Earthquake: South Jersey residents describe earth shaking; others not convinced it happenedA 4.8 earthquake in Hunterdon County, N.J. rocked the entire region Friday, but some residents in South Jersey weren't convinced they felt the quake just about an hour north from them.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »

Former SDSU president praised for academic, athletic success dies at 82Weber died Sunday at his home in Jersey City, New Jersey, on his 82nd birthday.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »

New Jersey lawmakers weigh raising gas tax, new $250 registration fee for electric vehiclesIt could be getting more expensive to drive electric vehicles in the Garden State.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

New Online Casinos in New Jersey for 2023NJ Online Casino players can use AMNY for the latest information, details, and bonuses regarding New Online Casinos in New Jersey for 2023.

Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »

New York, New Jersey governors pledge to ease Baltimore port burden, expand shipping capacityNew York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy directed their ports Thursday to accept additional cargo to alleviate supply chain pressures from the shutdown in Baltimore.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

New Jersey and New York battle in court over controversial congestion pricing planIssues the sides are at odds over include a full environmental review and money the Garden State claims it is entitled to.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »