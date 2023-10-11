Securities regulators oppose special treatment of crypto in Coinbase case

A body representing North America’s state securities regulators took aim at arguments made by crypto exchange Coinbase in its defense against the SEC.Digital assets should not be seen as “somehow special,” nor should action against Coinbase be seen as “novel or extraordinary,” argues an association of North American securities regulators.

“The SEC’s theory in this case is consistent with the agency’s longstanding public position It is also well within the bounds of established law.” The agency argued that the SEC doesn’t have to get explicit congressional authorization before applying established law to digital assets., which is used to determine what qualifies as an investment contract. Coinbase has argued digital assets don’t satisfy all prongs of the test.

Martinez argued the Howey test was designed to be flexible enough to encompass all manner of technological advancements in the securities markets, including securities sold and traded on blockchains — similar to arguments previously made by the SEC. headtopics.com

“The Court should reject Coinbase’s attempt to narrow and misapply the established legal framework in order to avoid being subject to the same regulatory obligations as all other participants in the Nation’s securities markets,” Martinez said, adding:invoking the “major questions doctrine,” which claimed executive agencies like the SEC need congressional approval when it comes to issues of major...

“With very few exceptions, digital assets are not widely accepted to pay for goods or services, nor can they be used to satisfy obligations to the government such as fees or taxes,” he wrote.“Coinbase overstates both the size and significance of this ‘industry,’ particularly the portion that securities regulators oversee. headtopics.com

NASAA’s submission joined the SEC in asking the judge to deny Coinbase’s attempt to dismiss the SEC lawsuit.

