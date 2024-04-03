Section of Highway 1 Collapses in California Due to Heavy Rains

Heavy weekend rains caused a section of Highway 1 in California to collapse, stranding around 1,600 people in Big Sur. The collapse occurred near Rocky Creek Bridge, about 17 miles south of Monterey. Traffic was backed up for miles in both directions.

Caltrans will install concrete barriers to create a safe lane for vehicles and protect construction workers. Engineers are working to stabilize the edge of the roadway, but it is uncertain when the road will reopen.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LAist / 🏆 606. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

1,600 People Stranded After Section of California’s Scenic Highway 1 Collapses During StormAn estimated 1,600 individuals were left stranded after a portion of California’s scenic Highway 1 collapsed amid inclement weather over Easter weekend.

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »

Crews escorting cars around damaged section of California's Highway 1 after lane collapsed in stormA section of the scenic route collapsed during an Easter weekend storm, forcing closures and stranding motorists near Big Sur, authorities said.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Crews escorting cars around section of California highway after lane collapsed in stormAuthorities urged motorists to avoid California’s Highway 1 along the central coast after a section of the scenic route collapsed during an Easter weekend storm

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Section of California’s scenic Highway 1 collapses in stormThe Associated Press

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Crews escorting cars around damaged section of California's Highway 1 after lane collapsed in stormTraffic is moving only intermittently after a stretch of California’s scenic Highway 1 collapsed during an Easter weekend storm, forcing closures and stranding motorists near Big Sur

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

KYNG on the Beauty of Metal Catharsis'California heavy' band talk about metal catharsis and meeting their heavy music heroes.

Source: SPIN - 🏆 258. / 63 Read more »