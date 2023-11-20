Section of 10 Freeway Damaged by Fire Reopens Ahead of Schedule

A section of the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles that was damaged by a fire reopened Sunday night. A crucial section of the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles that was damaged by a fire reopened Sunday night as crews finished ahead of schedule making repairs to the roadway. Eastbound lanes of the freeway began reopening just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday and the westbound side followed a short time after. Gov.

Gavin Newsom announced earlier Sunday that officials expect the freeway to be "fully operational" in time for the Monday commute, but it appeared that goal was actually reached hours earlier than that. During a Sunday morning news conference joined by Vice President Kamala Harris and Mayor Karen Bass, the governor said repair crews were eight days ahead of schedule. Harris, Newsom, Bass and Sen. Alex Padilla and Vice President Kamala Harris spent the morning praising workers for coming in several days ahead of schedule and hailing the cooperation of government officials at all level





