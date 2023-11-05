Secretary of State Blinken meets with Jordanian leaders amid concerns over Israeli military's actions

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Amman, Jordan, to meet with the nation's leaders and senior officials from other countries, including Lebanon and Qatar. Blinken's visit came after a trip to Israel in which he pushed for a pause in fighting to allow hostages to be released and humanitarian relief to enter Gaza amid mounting concerns over the Israeli military's actions. The Israeli military said one of its aircraft struck an ambulance that it believed was being used by Hamas in Gaza.

Separately, the Palestine Red Crescent Society released images it said showed one of its ambulances, bloodstained and damaged in a strike. Health officials in Gaza report a death toll of almost 9,500, while Israel claims 1,400 people were killed in the Hamas attack and 241 are still held hostage. NBC News’ Richard Engel, Raf Sanchez, Josh Lederman, Matt Bradley, Ellison Barber, Meagan Fitzgerald, Jay Gray, Hala Gorani, Chantal Da Silva, and Alexander Smith are reporting from the region

