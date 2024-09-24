Secret Service Needs More Funding After Recent Assassination Attempts on Trump

Members of the Secret Service Counter Assault Team assemble ahead of the arrival of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump before the scheduled walk-through on the third day of the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee. more money. This comes as the suspect of a near assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump made another court appearance Monday.that he was trying to assassinate Trump.
“Hopefully, it, it doesn't get worse. But I gotta tell you, I, it, to me it is very troubling where we are today and what we're trying to get to. And I think that the people we trust are the people that let us down the most," said Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Penn. Kelly chairs the bipartisan task force investigating the assassination attempts.
Congress is set to throw the Secret Service a $231 million lifeline by including the money in its latest proposal to“No doubt, a series of cascading failures that day, which is reflective of a cultural problem, a command and control problem. But they are no doubt stretched then. I mean, we are in a threat environment where threats are at historic highs," said Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., who also serves on the task force.
There are also some Republicans questioning whether the DOJ and FBI can fairly investigate ongoing threats. “That’s why disclosure and openness in regards to these investigations is so critical. It’s not just that we want to know, it’s because it’s important to preserve trust in these institutions and we’re not seeing that," Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., told CBS.
