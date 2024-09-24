Secret Service Needs More Funding After Recent Assassination Attempts on Trump

Members of the Secret Service Counter Assault Team assemble ahead of the arrival of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump before the scheduled walk-through on the third day of the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee. more money. This comes as the suspect of a near assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump made another court appearance Monday.that he was trying to assassinate Trump.

“Hopefully, it, it doesn't get worse. But I gotta tell you, I, it, to me it is very troubling where we are today and what we're trying to get to. And I think that the people we trust are the people that let us down the most," said Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Penn. Kelly chairs the bipartisan task force investigating the assassination attempts.

Congress is set to throw the Secret Service a $231 million lifeline by including the money in its latest proposal to“No doubt, a series of cascading failures that day, which is reflective of a cultural problem, a command and control problem. But they are no doubt stretched then. I mean, we are in a threat environment where threats are at historic highs," said Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., who also serves on the task force.

There are also some Republicans questioning whether the DOJ and FBI can fairly investigate ongoing threats. “That’s why disclosure and openness in regards to these investigations is so critical. It’s not just that we want to know, it’s because it’s important to preserve trust in these institutions and we’re not seeing that," Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., told CBS.

Secret Service Donald Trump Assassination Attempt Funding Request Republican National Convention

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



mynbc15 / 🏆 262. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Biden says Secret Service 'needs more help' after second Trump assassination attemptToday's Video Headlines: 9/16/24

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Secret Service ‘needs more help,’ Biden says after apparent Trump assassination attemptRyan Routh, the suspect in the apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump, appears in court as officials launch investigations and call for briefings from the Secret Service.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Biden says Secret Service 'needs more help' after apparent Trump assassination attempt'Thank God the president's OK,' Biden told reporters.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Biden says Secret Service 'needs more help' after gunman allegedly targeted TrumpJustin Boggs is a writer for the E.W. Scripps company. Justin covers anything from politics to sports and entertainment.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Joe Biden says Secret Service 'needs more help' after apparent Trump assassination attempt'Thank God the president's OK,' Biden told reporters.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

Biden says Secret Service 'needs more help' after latest Trump assassination attemptThe president made the comment to reporters in front of the White House on Monday.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »