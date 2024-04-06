Secret Sandwich at Little Miss BBQ Keeps Customers Coming Back

There's a little secret at Little Miss BBQ, the Phoenix , Arizona eatery that's generated long lines and rave reviews since it began serving pecan- and oak-smoked beef, pork and poultry 10 years ago. The not-so-secret is a sandwich called El Jefe , or 'The Boss' in Spanish. The dish demands devotion from anyone who dares to take on the job of eating it. The humongous El Jefe comes with a choice of brisket, pulled pork or turkey — paired with, of course, more meat.

The second option is sliced smoked housemade sausage, with either mild or jalapeño cheddar. The duet of deliciousness is piled onto a Hawaiian-style roll from Phoenix bakery Noble Bread and served with chilled coleslaw, pickles, onions and a choice of one of Little Miss BBQ's signature sauces. 'It's my personal favorite,' Little Miss BBQ co-boss Bekke Holmes told Fox News Digita

