Secret Alameda recording reveals exact moment staff learned about FTX deposits

A 75-minute secretly recorded audio clip of Caroline Ellison has revealed the exact moment 15 former Alameda Research staff found out the hedge fund was “borrowing” user funds from FTX.

The full-length recording, obtained by Cointelegraph, provides fresh insights into the palpable tension felt by Ellison and Alameda staff"Alameda was kind of borrowing a bunch of money via open-term loans and using that to make various illiquid investments.

"We ended up like borrowing a bunch of funds from FTX, which led to FTX having a shortfall in user funds." " basically always allowed Alameda to borrow users' funds," she added, speaking to the 15 or so staff in the meeting.

Select segments of the audio recording of the meeting were also played before the court on the eighth day of Sam Bankman-Fried’s criminal trial on Oct. 12, which was part of a witness testimony from Christian Drappi, a former software engineer at Alameda.

It is understood that before the meeting, Drappi and many other Alameda employees had no idea that the hedge fund had allegedly been using FTX customer deposits to prop up its trading activity. In the recording, Drappi is also overheard asking Ellison when she became aware that FTX user deposits were being misused by Alameda, and who else at the company had known about it.

In his testimony, Drappi also described Ellison’s conduct at the meeting as “sunken” and didn’t display much in the way of confidence to Alameda employees. He said that he was “stunned” to learn about the extent of the relationship between FTX and Alameda, and he quit the next day.

Speaking to Cointelegraph, Alameda Research engineer Aditya Baradwaj, who was also present at the meeting said the room was "extremely tense," with Ellison surfacing a wealth of new information that had "never been discussed internally" —"It became pretty clear that there was no future for the company and that we all had to leave. And we did that right after," said Baradwaj.

