Second UK police probe opened against Russell Brand over sexual misconduct allegations: report

A second UK police probe has been launched into scandal-scarred actor Russell Brand over allegations of sexual misconduct, according to a report.The authorities in Thames Valley have become the second police department to open an investigation into the 48-year-old health and wellness guru since a bombshell report earlier this month included accusations from a number of women who said Brand sexually assaulted them.The latest probe seeks to find out more about "harassment and stalking allegations" leveled by the woman, Thames Valley Police told the Daily Mail.The alleged victim reached out to the police department "with new information in relation to the accusations," the department said after investigators previously looked into her claims and dismissed them, the outlet reported.

Russell Brand begs fans for financial support, says he’s ‘victim of a conspiracy to silence him’ amid police probe

Burger King faces boycott after yanking ads from Rumble over Russell Brand accusations

Russell Brand was grilled by police in 2014 over claims he sexually assaulted masseuse

A second UK police probe has been launched into scandal-scarred actor Russell Brand over allegations of sexual misconduct, according to a report.The authorities in Thames Valley have become the second police department to open an investigation into the 48-year-old health and wellness guru since a bombshell report earlier this month included accusations from a number of women who said Brand sexually assaulted them.The latest probe seeks to find out more about “harassment and stalking allegations” leveled by the woman, Thames Valley Police told the Daily Mail.The alleged victim reached out to the police department “with new information in relation to the accusations,” the department said after investigators previously looked into her claims and dismissed them, the outlet reported.

“This information is being investigated, as such it would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation,” police reportedly said.

The woman lived near Brand and got to know him in 2015 before the pair accused each other of harassment, the Daily Mail reported.“Following an investigation by Channel 4’s Dispatches and The Sunday Times, the Met has received a number of allegations of sexual offenses in London,” the police force said in a statement to The Post.

“We have also received a number of allegations of sexual offenses committed elsewhere in the country and will investigate these.”

The report from Channel 4’s Dispatches and the Sunday Times detailed a series of sexual misconduct allegations against Brand by four women from 2006 to 2013.

Brand previously stressed in a video he “absolutely” refutes “some very serious allegations.”

