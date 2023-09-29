Second Street redesign favored by Highland Park council

The redesign is part of the city’s multifaceted approach to make several downtown spots focal points of activity to foster vibrancy, community and support local businesses, according to the city’s director of community development, Joel Fontane. All potential design concepts decreased the number of parking spaces available on Second Street, which now has 67 spots. However, in focus groups, business owners said the loss of street parking was not an issue, according to Fontane.

The favored plan includes 58 parking spaces, most of which are angled spots. The improvement plan also includes new light fixtures, brick paving to match existing downtown sidewalks and curbed planters with trees. The east sidewalk would be widened to 10 feet, 6 inches, including the tree parkway.

There are stormwater improvements to be made on the Second Street corridor. Designs for the drain improvements are contingent upon the street redesign selected, but the cost for these improvements is $690,000, Fontane said. headtopics.com

“The more changes we make in terms of the sidewalk width, the larger expanded sidewalks and things like that, that is going to necessitate the stormwater project,” Fontane said. Costs for stormwater improvements are not included in the design concept price tags.

Read more:

chicagotribune »

Planning begins for Highland Park massacre memorialRemembrance, reflection and respite are the three words that come to mind for Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering when discussing a permanent memorial for the devastating mass shooting that occurred just over a year ago.

Uvalde mom running for mayor visits Highland Park: Both communities ‘forever tied’ through gun violenceHighland Park residents attended a fundraiser for Kimberly Mata-Rubio's mayoral run in Uvalde, Texas, citing a connection between communities rocked by gun violence.

“42nd Annual Takoma Park Street Festival is Sunday, October 1”From the Old Takoma Business Association: 'The 42nd annual Takoma Park Street Festival will take place on Sunday, October 1st, 2023 from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm and once again will fill the streets of Takoma Park with music, artists and makers, community groups, green companies and great food. Music: The free event celebrates local

Video shows RV careening wrong-way down Seattle street after shooting in Lake Forest ParkPolice are investigating a deadly shooting in Lake Forest Park that ended with an RV driving the wrong-way down a busy Seattle street Wednesday morning.

In the Second GOP Debate, It's a Race for Second PlaceNo one on the Wednesday night stage will inch toward Trump or dispatch any competitor with some obviously pre-planned zinger.

East Highland grandmother sets up hammock in trees to protect them from removalAn East Highland woman has tended to two date palms near her home for nearly a decade. Now, they're in danger of being cut down, so she's taking drastic measures to stop it.

Five of the seven council members voiced preference for the $2.4 million design concept that included “bump outs,” or widened sidewalk areas with ornamental fencing to create outdoor dining space, at a committee meeting of the whole council Tuesday night.The four different design concepts were in the range of $2.1 million to $2.4 million.

All potential design concepts decreased the number of parking spaces available on Second Street, which now has 67 spots. However, in focus groups, business owners said the loss of street parking was not an issue, according to Fontane.

The favored plan includes 58 parking spaces, most of which are angled spots.

The improvement plan also includes new light fixtures, brick paving to match existing downtown sidewalks and curbed planters with trees. The east sidewalk would be widened to 10 feet, 6 inches, including the tree parkway.

There are stormwater improvements to be made on the Second Street corridor. Designs for the drain improvements are contingent upon the street redesign selected, but the cost for these improvements is $690,000, Fontane said.

“The more changes we make in terms of the sidewalk width, the larger expanded sidewalks and things like that, that is going to necessitate the stormwater project,” Fontane said.

Costs for stormwater improvements are not included in the design concept price tags.

Other potential design plans included trees in tree grates rather than planters, and didn’t include the outdoor dining “bump outs.”Decisions around the furniture for the bump outs, and whether it will be city-owned or restaurant-owned, will be conducted at a later date, according to Mayor Nancy Rotering.

Next steps for the project include starting on construction documents, permits, bidding out the project and communicating with business owners and other stakeholders about the impending construction — which is likely not to begin until spring or summer of 2024.