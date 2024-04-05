Second man arrested in 2022 shooting death in Linda Vista

A second man was arrested Wednesday in the 2022 shooting death of a 41-year-old man in Linda Vista , according to police. Arturo Diaz , 25, was taken into custody after being pulled over around 7:15 a.m. on El Cajon Boulevard near Collwood Boulevard in El Cajon, San Diego police Lt. Steve Shebloski said in a news release Thursday. He was later booking into jail on suspicion of murder.

Detectives said Diaz was one of at least two people involved in the July 24, 2022, shooting that killed Johnny Ramon Ramirez. At the time of the incident, little was known about the circumstances leading up to Ramirez’s death, except that he had been walking on Ulric Street near Comstock Street when he was shot in his upper back, Shebloski said at the time. Officers had been called shortly after 5 a.m. to find Ramirez being tended to by a family member. Investigators believed Ramirez was shot hours before he was found. He died before he could be taken to a hospita

Arrest Shooting Death Linda Vista Arturo Diaz Murder Johnny Ramon Ramirez

