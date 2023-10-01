Second man arrested for chopping down beloved 300-year-old ‘Robin Hood’ tree near Hadrian’s Wall

The tree, which was cut down near the base of its trunk, could grow again, experts said, though they cautioned that it would never be the same. The National Trust, which for more than 125 years has sought to protect England’s heritage and natural landscapes, said it is currently “making the site safe, and helping staff and the community come to terms with the news.

”

“It’s worth a try but I think livestock and wildlife will potentially damage it as well,” said Rob Ternent, head gardener at The Alnwick Garden nearby. “It’ll be very difficult to get it back to the original tree.”

The tree was one of the main landmarks along Hadrian’s Wall, a UNESCO World Heritage Site built nearly 2,000 years ago when Britain was part of the Roman Empire to guard its northwestern frontier.For generations, walkers have paused to admire and photograph the tree at Sycamore Gap, which was made famous when it appeared in Kevin Costner’s 1991 film “Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves.”Ternent said that the first shoots of recovery could start to appear in the spring, and the tree could get to be about 8 feet tall, though it will be bushy. headtopics.com

