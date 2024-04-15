Second Case of Measles Confirmed in Suburban Cook County

Officials have confirmed a second case of measles in a suburban Cook County residents, with no known links to an outbreak reported at a Chicago migrant shelter this year.

According to the latest updates from the Illinois Department of Public Health, there have been 64 confirmed cases of measles in Illinois this year.The new Cook County case was described as a “community-acquired” case in an unvaccinated adult, and there is no known link to cases Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know.

Symptoms of measles include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. If infected, individuals could develop symptoms up to 21 days following exposure, and are contagious up to four days before the rash appears. Measles is spread through the air through cough and sneezes. Children younger than 5 years old and adults older than 20 are most likely to suffer from complications.

Measles Suburban Cook County Outbreak Illinois Department Of Public Health Unvaccinated Adult

