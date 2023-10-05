SEC Sues Elon Musk, Seeking Testimony in Twitter Probe

Elon Musk skipped giving scheduled testimony to the Securities and Exchange Commission in September, and now the SEC is asking a court to make him appear.

The SEC sued Musk in San Francisco federal court, seeking an order to compel the billionaire owner of the social-media platform X to appear. The filing said the testimony was in connection with a continuing investigation of potential securities-law violations related to Musk’s purchase of Twitter shares in 2022. He later renamed Twitter as X.

The investigation is also looking at Musk’s statements and SEC filings related to Twitter last year, the SEC said. “The SEC has already taken Mr. Musk’s testimony multiple times in this misguided investigation – enough is enough,” said Alex Spiro, Musk’s lawyer.Write to Liz Moyer at liz.moyer@barrons.com headtopics.com

